Endemol Shine Launches New Comedy Production Company

Endemol Shine U.K. has launched Shiny Button Productions, a new British television and film production company specializing in scripted comedy. The company was founded by Andy Brereton, James De Frond and Tom Davis, the team behind BBC Three’s breakout comedy hit “Murder in Successville.”

Shiny Button will operate as an independent production label within Tiger Aspect Productions, which produced “Murder in Successville,” under the banner of parent company Endemol Shine U.K. It aims to develop and produce original TV and feature film content, working with both emerging and established comedic partners in Britain and the U.S. The company will produce both its own material and third-party content.

Richard Johnston, CEO of Endemol Shine U.K., said he was thrilled to be launching the new label with the “Murder in Successville” team. “They have proved that their collaboration brings something totally original to the TV landscape, and I look forward to seeing their work on screen of all sizes very soon,” said Johnston.

Shiny Button’s first production will be spy spoof “Action Team” for ITV2. The six-part comedy series follows the exploits of a top-secret team of British special agents who are charged with saving the world. The show is co-written by De Frond and Davis, with De Frond directing.

“Murder in Successville” became a cult hit on streaming channel BBC Three, and now sees episodes additionally air on the broadcaster’s flagship channel BBC One on Saturday nights. The show’s third season started airing in Britain last month.

Set in a fictional town populated by celebrities (played by actors), where TV chef Gordon Ramsay is the police chief and Vladimir Putin a gym owner, “Murder in Successville” sees a real guest celebrity join the show each week as a rookie officer to help Davis’ Detective Inspector Sweet solve a crime. The show was described by the Daily Telegraph as “a bizarre, absurdist combination of police procedural, immersive theater, improvisation, impressions, reality TV and sitcom.”

Brereton (pictured far left, with De Frond and Davis) serves as executive producer on the show, having joined Tiger Aspect as head of comedy entertainment in 2012. De Frond directs all episodes of “Murder in Successville,” which stars Davis, who is also the show’s lead writer.