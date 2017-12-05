Endemol Shine’s Germany and Northern Europe Boss Steps Down

Marcus Wolter will leave Endemol Shine early in the new year after nine years with the production and distribution giant. Wolter will leave his position as CEO of the company’s German operation, and chairman, Northern Europe, at the end of January.

CFO Ute Marz, strategy exec Gabi Begg, and factual programming chief Rainer Lux will take charge of Germany until a full-time replacement is found. Boudewijn Beusmans will fill the chairman, Northern Europe, role, in addition to his ongoing position as joint CEO of Endemol Shine Netherlands.

“I want to pay a wholehearted tribute to Marcus for his outstanding leadership of Endemol Shine Germany and the support he has given to our businesses across Northern Europe,” said Sophie Turner Laing, CEO of Endemol Shine Group. “Going forward, we couldn’t hope for anyone more capable and experienced than Boudewijn to chair Northern Europe, and Endemol Shine Germany will be in exceptionally good hands under Ute’s, Gabi’s and Rainer’s leadership, while we put a full-time successor to Marcus in place.”

Wolter was named Endemol boss in 2008 and then became CEO of the combined Endemol Shine operation in the country after the pair merged. Local producitons include “The Brain,” “Kitchen Impossible,” and “Dark,” Netflix’s first German original. The executive took the chairman, Northern Europe, role last year.

He did not elaborate on his next move but said: “The team I’ll be leaving behind at Endemol Shine Germany are truly world class, and with the business firmly established as number one in the marketplace, I feel ready to take on my next challenge.”

The Germany and Northern Europe changes come on the heels of a restructuring of the Endemol Shine business in Asia. Last week the 21st Century Fox and Apollo Global Management-owned company said it planned to downsize its regional operation out of Singapore.