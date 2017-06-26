DRG Names New CEO, Fox Takes New Role

Jeremy Fox will focus on OTT drama business Atrium and become executive chairman at U.K. distributor DRG, with Richard Halliwell filling his previous CEO role.

Former BBC Worldwide executive Halliwell has been at MTG-owned DRG since 2013 and will now run the business as Fox focuses on working up Atrium, DRG’s fledgling premium OTT drama business, which is being established with former Sony boss Sir Howard Stringer.

It is currently recruiting member companies who will finance high-end drama and take rights for their region, with DRG handling sales outside of the territories covered by the Atrium companies.

“Richard is very entrepreneurial and commercial, he gets things done and succeeds in managing everyday issues while constantly driving the business forward with new ideas,” Fox said of Halliwell’s appointment. “DRG is in very safe hands with him at the helm and I am delighted that we have been able to recognize his significant achievements and contributions with this promotion.”

Halliwell added: “With the support of Jeremy and MTG, plus the ongoing commitment of the DRG team, we have long been able to punch above our weight in the marketplace. In my new role I will continue to push the boundaries to ensure we retain that reputation, and explore new opportunities for developing, creating and monetizing content in order to grow our business.”

MTG acquired DRG in 2013 and it is part of the international TV and production group’s Nice Entertainment Group. The distributor’s titles include “Tracey Ullman’s Show,” “The West,” and “Race For the White House.”

Atrium, meanwhile, is working up a slate of premium drama including an adaptation of “Fandorin,” which is being made with BBC Studios, and “Saigon,” based on the Anthony Grey novel.