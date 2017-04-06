The BBC has confirmed news that John Simm is set to return to “Doctor Who” as the Doctor’s nemesis The Master. Simm, who was last seen as the The Master on New Year’s Day in 2010, will feature in the new season of “Doctor Who” which launches in the U.K. on BBC One April 15.

“I can confirm that it’s true, thanks to the power of time travel I’m back,” said Simm in an official statement. ”It’s always a pleasure to work with this great team of people and I can’t wait for you all to see what The Master gets up to in the next series. “

Simm originally took on the role in 2007 and featured in five episodes of the sci-fi series between 2007 and 2010 doing battle with David Tennant’s 10th incarnation of the Doctor. His return will mark the first time he has appeared opposite current Doctor, Peter Capaldi, and under the reign of current showrunner Steven Moffat, who took over from Russell T. Davies in 2010.

In recent seasons The Master had been regenerated as Missy, played by Michelle Gomez in nine episodes between 2014 and 2015. Gomez is slated to reprise the role in the fourth episode of the new series, titled “Extremis.”

“Nothing stays secret for long on “Doctor Who” but you’ll have to wait a little bit longer to see exactly what The Master is up to and how he makes his return to face the Doctor,” said Moffat, alluding to the news being leaked to the U.K.’s Sun newspaper, which broke the story Thursday morning. “It’s been a huge pleasure to have fan favorites John Simm and Michelle Gomez face to face in the same role! It’s not often you get to see a solo personality clash.”

The new season of “Doctor Who” will be the last for Capaldi and Moffat, who are both exiting. Moffat will be replaced as showrunner by “Broadchurch” creator Chris Chibnall from 2018. Capaldi’s replacement is yet to be announced. The new series will see Pearl Mackie’s debut as the Doctor’s new companion and will see the return of Matt Lucas as Nardole, a character he originated in the 2015 Christmas special of the show, reprising the role for the 2016 Christmas special.