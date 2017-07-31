Discovery to Buy Scripps Networks for $14.6 Billion

Discovery Communications is buying fellow channel operator Scripps Networks Interactive for $14.6 billion.

“This is an exciting new chapter for Discovery,” said CEO David Zaslav. “Scripps is one of the best run media companies in the world with terrific assets, strong brands and popular talent and formats. Our business is about great storytelling, authentic characters and passionate super fans.

“We believe that by coming together withScripps, we will create a stronger, more flexible and more dynamic media company with a global content engine that can be fully optimized and monetized across our combined networks, products and services in every country around the world.”

Kenneth W. Lowe, Chairman, President & CEO, Scripps Networks Interactive added: “This agreement with Discovery presents an unmatched opportunity for Scripps to grow its leading lifestyle brands across the world and on new and emerging channels including short-form, direct-to-consumer and streaming platforms.”

The deal hands Discovery a raft of cable channels including HGTV, Food Network, Travel Channel, DIY Network, Cooking Channel and Great American Country. It also has a half share, with BBC Worldwide, in UKTV, the U.K. digital channel operator. Elsewhere in Europe, it owns TVN in Poland.

Viacom had been linked to Scripps in recent weeks, but dropped out of the chase for the lifestyle channel operator last week.

More follows.