DHX Media Acquires ‘Peanuts’ in $345 Million Purchase of Iconix

DHX Media has acquired classic children’s brands “Peanuts” and “Strawberry Shortcake,” as part of a $345 million acquisition of the entertainment division of Iconix Brand Group. The acquisition gives the Canadian media production, distribution and broadcasting company an 80% controlling interest to Charles M. Schulz iconic “Peanuts” and full control of the “Strawberry Shortcake” IP. The remaining 20% interest in “Peanuts” remains with the Schulz family.

“DHX Media feels like a perfect fit for ‘Peanuts,’” said Jean Schulz, widow of the “Peanuts” creator. “We respect their innovative and rich history with developing children’s shows and brands, and we look forward to working with Dana and his team to steward ‘Peanuts’ in the future.”

Dana Landry, CEO of DHX Media said “Peanuts,” which features such iconic characters as Snoopy and Charlie Brown, was “one of the world’s greatest entertainment brands, with a tremendous global legacy of comics, animated content and consumer products reaching back almost 70 years.” He said both brands retain “widespread, evergreen appeal” that would complement DHX’s 450-title library, which already includes such iconic children’s brands as “Teletubbies” and “Inspector Gadget,” and significantly increase the company’s scale in consumer products.

“These brands are expected to drive meaningful growth across multiple revenue streams,” said Landry. “We look forward to extending their reach to new generations of kids worldwide.”

The deal, announced Wednesday, it expected to close around the end of June this year. The $345 million purchase price of Iconix, which is subject to a customary working capital adjustment, will be paid through a combination of cash on hand, new debt financing facility and a private placement offering of subscription receipts ultimately exchangeable for convertible debentures.

The acquisition adds more than 340 half-hours of proprietary content to DHX Media’s library, which DHX expects to feed potential new production on the two brands, including new digital content for YouTube, mobile, and VOD services, as well as creating opportunities to mine an underexploited library for global distribution and expansion into new markets.

DHX expects the two brands to increase the scale and breadth of its consumer products business from 19% to 44% of total annual revenue, on a pro forma basis, with revenue stated to grow 52% to approximately C$443 million ($323.4 million). The company says adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization would rise 40% to approximately C$134 million ($97.8 million).

The company said the transaction would be 6-10% accretive to earnings per share and 25-30% accretive to free cash flow per share, on a pro forma basis.

Given what DHX calls “the highly cash generative nature of the combined entity” the company expects to realize annual cost synergies, the savings in operating costs expected after such a merger, of C$5 million ($3.7 million) within a year of the deal’s close and C$25 million ($18.3 million) within five years.

The boards of both DHX and Iconix have approved the acquisition, which is subject to anti-turst approvals and other customary closing conditions.