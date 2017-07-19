Demand for Al Jazeera Closure Dropped by Arab Nations That Cut Ties With Qatar

International Correspondent @NickVivarelli
Copyright 2016 The Associated Press. All
Jebreili/AP/REX/Shutterstock

ROME – Demands that Al Jazeera be shuttered have been dropped by the four Arab nations engaged in a deep diplomatic dispute with Qatar, the home base of the pan-Arabic news network.

Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Egypt and Bahrain, which broke off diplomatic ties with Qatar in early June, said Tuesday that they had revised the initial list of 13 demands they presented to Qatar in order to mend the rift. Among Tuesday’s dropped demands is the one concerning the closure of Al Jazeera, the most-watched news outlet in the Arab world, the Associated Press reported.

The four Arab nations had cut ties with Qatar accusing it of Islamic terrorists and Iran. Qatar denies the allegations and has resisted its neighbors’ demands.

Speaking Wednesday at a news conference in New York, diplomats from the four countries urged Qatar to commit to six principles on fighting extremism and terrorism but refrained from mentioning any specific measures in what is widely considered a much softer stance and a diplomatic overture aimed at solving the standoff.

U.S. President Donald Trump has sided with Saudi Arabia and the UAE in the dispute, but Secretary of State Rex W. Tillerson has reportedly been trying to mend fences.

There was no immediate comment from Al Jazeera, which had previously vowed to “continue to cover the news and current affairs from the region and beyond in a balanced and objective manner.”

The head of Al Jazeera English, Giles Trendle, speaking Monday at an event in London, said the network never considered bowing to any demands.

“Since Day 1, our journalists all around the world have been at their desks doing their jobs and out in the field reporting,” Al Jazeera quoted Trendle as saying on its website. “Obviously it’s an unusual situation, but it’s business as normal.”

The diplomatic dispute in June caused Saudi Arabia to immediately shut down Al Jazeera’s bureau in Riyadh, revoking its broadcasting licence.

The Qatar-based satellite news network was subsequently banned in several neighboring countries, including the UAE, which also blacked out the sports channels of Al Jazeera’s closely affiliated beIN Media Group. This resulted in sports fans in the UAE being deprived of most premium content including soccer, NBA basketball and Formula One races.

It remains to be seen whether Al Jazeera and beIN will go back on air in the countries where their services have been pulled.

Filed Under:

Want to read more articles like this one? SUBSCRIBE TO VARIETY TODAY.
Post A Comment 0

Marketplace

Leave a Reply

No Comments

Comments are moderated. They may be edited for clarity and reprinting in whole or in part in Variety publications.

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More TV News from Variety

Loading
ad