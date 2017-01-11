Viacom has appointed David Lynn as president and CEO of Viacom Intl. Media Networks, which operates more than 200 TV channels — including Comedy Central, MTV and Nickelodeon — across more than 180 countries.

Lynn is president of VIMN’s operations in the U.K., Northern and Eastern Europe, encompassing more than 30 territories. As CEO of VIMN, he will have management oversight of all of Viacom’s media networks and related businesses outside the U.S. Lynn will report to Bob Bakish, whom he replaces as CEO of VIMN, following Bakish’s promotion to become president and CEO of Viacom last month.

Lynn will be based in London, but will also work regularly out of VIMN’s offices in New York.

Bakish commented: “Viacom’s international business has grown strongly over the last decade and our operations managed out of the U.K., under David’s leadership, have been integral to that growth. David has an outstanding track record at the helm of our U.K. business, including leading our successful acquisition and integration of Channel 5, and I have great confidence in his ability to conceive and deliver an even more ambitious growth strategy for VIMN in the years ahead.”

Lynn added: “This is an exciting time to be taking the reins, with VIMN having a vital role to play in Bob’s plans for accelerating Viacom’s growth and maximizing its potential. Viacom has must-see content, unrivaled global reach across TV and some of the world’s most digitally active and socially influential entertainment brands; I believe we have very strong foundations and a clear blueprint for future international growth and I look forward to working with Bob and the rest of the team at VIMN to deliver it.”