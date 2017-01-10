The U.K. government has announced that David Clementi, the former deputy governor of the Bank of England, will be the next chairman of state-owned broadcaster the BBC.

Two other candidates were on the short-list: former government official Deirdre Hutton, and John Makinson, the chair of publishers Penguin Random House.

Last year, Clementi conducted a review of the way the BBC was governed. This recommended that the present governing body, the BBC Trust, would be replaced by a board reporting to media regulator Ofcom. This recommendation was accepted by the government. In September, BBC Trust chairwoman Rona Fairhead said she would not apply to be chair of the new board.

In a statement, the BBC’s director-general, Tony Hall, said: “I am delighted that Sir David Clementi has been announced as the preferred candidate. I am really looking forward to working with him.”