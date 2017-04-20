David Attenborough is set to become a 3D hologram in a new virtual reality interactive experience from Sky. Sky is re-teaming with the world-renowned natural historian and broadcaster and the U.K.’s Natural History Museum on a “world-first” VR experience titled “Hold the World.”

“Hold the World” is the first of 12 VR movies Sky is creating. It will see users offered the chance to get virtual hands-on access to rare objects from the museum’s collection with a holographic Attenborough on hand to offer his own insights in a one-on-one interactive environment.

“We think virtual reality and augmented reality has good long-term potential,” said Sky’s group chief executive Jeremy Darroch, Thursday, saying Sky considered Attenborough and the Natural History Museum “the perfect partnership” to attract consumers to the new technology.

The experience will utilize a unique combination of interactive video game technology and television documentary, allowing visitors to study fossils and other objects more closely in the company of the 90-year-old broadcaster.

“I have enjoyed helping people to discover more about the natural world and ‘Hold the World’ offers people a unique opportunity to examine rare objects, some millions of years old, up close,” said Attenborough. “It represents an extraordinary new step in how people can explore and experience nature and I am delighted to be able to help users uncover some of the treasures the Natural History Museum has to offer in a thrilling new way.”

It is produced by Factory 42, in association with Dream Reality Interactive and Talesmith, and was commissioned by the Sky VR Studio. Factory 42 was founded by former Sky executive John Cassy and Dan Smith. Smith directed Sky’s 3D production “David Attenborough’s Natural History Museum Alive,” which aired New Year’s Day 2014 and won a BAFTA television award for best specialist factual program. Cassy said the “Hold the World” experience would “bring a new level of immersion, interactivity and fun to natural history experiences.”