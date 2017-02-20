David Attenborough has come on board to narrate “Blue Planet II,” a seven-part series from the BBC that explores the world’s oceans.

He said: “I am truly thrilled to be joining this new exploration of the underwater worlds that cover most of our planet, yet are still its least known.”

The series, previously known as “Ocean,” will be launched to international TV buyers at BBC Worldwide Showcase in Liverpool, England, which runs Feb. 19-22. The event attracts around 700 delegates.

The series is a BBC Studios Natural History Unit production, co-produced with BBC America, WDR and France Televisions, in partnership with the Open University. The first “The Blue Planet” series was broadcast in 2001.

“’Blue Planet II’ explores the latest frontiers of scientific discovery, from icy-white polar seas to vibrant blues of the coral atolls, from the storm-tossed green Atlantic coastline to the black depths of the alien deep,” according to a statement.

“Viewers will encounter surprising new landscapes such as methane volcanoes which erupt in the Gulf of Mexico; and the so-called ‘Boiling Sea’ phenomenon in the Pacific Ocean. And by taking two manned submersibles to explore the Antarctic deep at 1,000 meters [3,281 feet] for the first time, the series will bring a ‘new world’ to the audience.”

Among the creatures to feature are the hairy-chested Hoff crabs; snub fin dolphins that spit water through the air; a tool-using tusk fish; a coral grouper; a reef octopus; giant trevally that catch flying birds in mid-air; and a sperm whale mother and her calf.

Executive producer James Honeyborne said: “The oceans are the most exciting place to be right now, because new scientific discoveries have given us a new perspective of life beneath the waves. ‘Blue Planet II’ is taking its cue from these breakthroughs, unveiling unbelievable new places, extraordinary new behaviors and remarkable new creatures.”