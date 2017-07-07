CuriosityStream Boards French Documentary Series ‘Butterfly Effect’

International Correspondent @elsakeslassy
CuriosityStream Boards French Documentary Series 'Butterfly
Courtesy of Balanga

CuriosityStream, the digital service dedicated to factual programming, has pre-bought the second season of the documentary series “Butterfly Effect” ahead of its launch in the fall.

Sold by Paris-based outfit Balanga, “Butterfly Effect” blends re-enactments, reconstruction and 3D animation influenced by video-gaming to shed light on micro events that have shaped to some extent some major chapters in the world’s history.

“Butterfly Effect is sure to attract a younger audience. It’s a different show from what we usually see in the documentary area, with engaging, original storytelling, which refreshes the history genre,” said Balanga’s president Christophe Bochnacki.

Bochnacki said CuriosityStream has supported the project since the beginning.

Steve Burns, chief programming officer for CuriosityStream, said “‘Butterfly Effect’ is a beautifully produced series” whose first season boasts “fascinating, brilliantly-told stories to our collection of documentary films and specials, and several of them are among (its) most highly rated titles.”

Produced by Mad Films and commissioned by Arte, the first season of “Butterfly Effect” has been sold to more than 10 broadcasters including SRF (Switzerland), RTP (Portugal), AMC (Eastern Europe), Discovery (Poland) as well as Al Jazeera Documentary Channel.

Filed Under:

Want to read more articles like this one? SUBSCRIBE TO VARIETY TODAY.
Post A Comment 0

Marketplace

Leave a Reply

No Comments

Comments are moderated. They may be edited for clarity and reprinting in whole or in part in Variety publications.

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More TV News from Variety

Loading
ad