Colin Callender’s Playground Strengthens U.K. TV Drama Team

Colin Callender’s New York and London-based production company Playground has restructured its U.K. television production team with two key promotions and a new hire. The move is is designed to help support Playground’s expanding slate of television productions.

Playground has promoted its former creative director Sophie Gardiner to head of drama and executive creative director, overseeing Playground’s U.K. television production and development slate. Gardiner originally joined Playground in 2014 having been commissioning editor for drama at U.K. broadcaster Channel 4.

The company has also hired Fifty Fathoms’ Melissa Gallant as creative director to strengthen its U.K. production team. Gallant joins Playground from U.K. production company Fifty Fathoms, where she served as head of development. Recent Fifty Fathoms productions include John Ridley’s “Guerrilla” for Showtime in the U.S. and Sky in the U.K.

Gallant will serve alongside Katie Draper who is promoted to creative director having previously served as senior development executive at Playground.

“Good story telling has never felt more important and I’m thrilled to have such a strong team with Melissa and Katie spearheading our upcoming development slate,” said Gardiner. “By expanding our creative team we hope to continue to deliver on our ambition to make Playground a home for the best writing talent, both established and new, from television, theatre and film.”

Playground is currently in production on its four-part adaptation of E.M. Forster’s “Howards End” (pictured) for the BBC and Starz. The drama stars Hayley Atwell and Matthew MacFadyen and was adapted from the novel by Oscar-winner Kenneth Lonergan.

Other upcoming high-end U.K. dramas on the company’s slate include an adaptation of “King Lear” starring Anthony Hopkins for the BBC, and a new three-part adaptation of Louisa May Alcott’s “Little Women” from “Call the Midwife” creator Heidi Thomas for the BBC and PBS’ Masterpiece, which is set to shoot in July.

Previous TV hits include the BAFTA and Golden Globe winning historical drama “Wolf Hall.” Playground’s stage productions include current hit “Harry Potter and the Cursed Child,” which recently won a record-breaking nine Olivier Awards for its London West End production and is set to transfer to Broadway in spring 2018 playing at New York’s Lyric Theatre.