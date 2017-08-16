Another Princess Diana Documentary Sells Around the World

Adding to the host of TV specials marking the 20th anniversary of the death of Princess Diana, “Diana: The Day the World Cried,” a documentary narrated by Oscar-winner Kate Winslet, has been sold by Cineflix Rights to multiple territories.

The one-hour program was commissioned by Britain’s ITV and the Smithsonian Channel in the U.S., and will air on those channels in their respective countries. It has also been bought by Nine Network for Australia; Sky in New Zealand; SVT in Sweden; NRK in Norway; OnDIRECTV for Latin America; ITV for Asia, Middle East, and Africa; Manoto in Iran; and Channel 8 in Israel.

Produced by Finestripe Productions, “Diana: The Day the World Cried” looks at the day of Diana’s funeral on Sept. 6, 1997, when a million people lined the streets of London for the funeral procession and 2.5 billion watched on television around the world. Told in the words of people who were in attendance, it features ordinary people who felt compelled to attend as well as those behind the scenes, including the funeral’s chief organizer Malcolm Ross, chief pallbearer Captain Richard Williams, and Diana’s former Royal Protection Officer.

“There’s strong international demand at the moment for high-caliber documentaries, and Finestripe has a fantastic ability to produce programming based on impeccable research, rarely granted interviews, and exclusive behind-the-scenes access that appeals to a global market,” said Chris Bonney, CEO Rights for Cineflix Media.

The Smithsonian Channel is set to air the program Aug. 27 under the title “Diana: The Day We Said Goodbye.” ITV will air it under the title “Diana: The Day Britain Cried” two days later.

It follows a series of documentaries on the late princess that have proven ratings winners in Britain. On July 25, ITV’s 90-minute special “Diana, Our Mother: Her Life and Legacy,” which featured interviews with her sons, Prince William and Prince Harry, drew an average of 6.9 million viewers. Channel 4 also scored a hit with its Aug. 6 documentary “Diana: In Her Own Words,” which had an average audience of 3.5 million – the channel’s highest figure in over a year and the best for a documentary on Channel 4 since 2014.

The sales of “Diana: The Day the World Cried” were part of a slate of sales secured by Cineflix for Finestripe Productions, which also included new sales on Channel 4’s two-part documentary “Inside Dior” and one-off title “Whizz Kids: On the Fast Track to F1,” as well as two other ITV/Smithsonian Channel projects: “The Day Kennedy Died” and “The Day Hitler Died.”