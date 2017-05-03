Cineflix Media Partners With Duncan Gray’s Twenty Six 03 in Joint Venture

Cineflix Media and British TV producer Duncan Gray (pictured) are teaming up on a joint venture partnership in production company Twenty Six 03 Entertainment, the pair announced Wednesday. The joint venture, co-owned by Cineflix and Gray’s Twenty Six 03 Content, will create high-value returnable formats and series for the global market.

“Creating this joint venture is an exciting new chapter for Twenty Six 03,” said Gray. “Cineflix is providing us with the right business backing to keep pursuing the projects we believe in with the flexibility and independence to strike the best deals for each project to ensure their success.”

Prior to founding Twenty Six 03 Content in 2015 Gray had held senior creative executive roles at U.K. commercial broadcaster ITV, pay TV company Sky as well as at U.S. network ABC. He also served as an executive producer on “Jimmy Kimmel Live.”

Twenty Six 03 is already in production on a second season of its successful music and comedy format “Bring the Noise,” produced by Magnolia for Italy’s Italia Uno. The format was originally commissioned in the U.K. for Sky 1 in 2015 and has additional European deals in the pipeline. It is also developing a number of projects with U.K. broadcasters and U.S. networks.

The joint venture is Cineflix’s latest strategic partnership following recent deals with independent production companies Seadog Productions, George Moll and Andre Barro. Its joint venture with Tony Wood’s Buccaneer Media produces Scandinavian crime drama “Marcella” for ITV and Netflix.

Glen Salzman, co-founder and co-CEO of Cineflix Media said the joint ventures provide financing, commercial support and Cineflix Rights’ distribution expertise to independent producers such as Twenty Six 03, designed to allow creative freedom to focus on content creation and business development. “We will continue to build on this model with further joint ventures, first looks, housekeeping, and overall deals as we diversify and grow our group of content companies” said Salzman.