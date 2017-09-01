Christopher Eccleston, Paula Malcomson to Star in BBC Family Drama ‘Come Home’

Christopher Eccleston will play a husband struggling to come to terms with his wife leaving him and their children in upcoming BBC drama “Come Home.”

Paula Malcomson (“Ray Donovan”) will play wife and mother, Marie, who ups and leaves her family in the three-part drama, which is currently being shot in Belfast, Northern Ireland. StudioCanal’s Manchester-based production company Red is making the series, which is part of BBC drama boss Piers Wenger’s first slate for the U.K. pubcaster.

“Come Home” examines what it takes for a mother to walk out on her family, leaving her children behind, the impact it has, and how others judge her. It centers on what made Marie leave Greg, and is billed as an emotional mystery.

Danny Brocklehurst (“The Five”) is writing the series and said: “Chris and Paula are two of the UK’s finest actors. The drama takes Greg and Marie on a hugely emotional journey as it explores the fallout from a mother leaving her children and it requires actors of their caliber to pull it off.”

Eccleston said: “I’m very proud to be working with Danny Brocklehurst, Red Production Company, the BBC and Paula Malcomson on this challenging and provocative drama.”

Malcomson, meanwhile, has been based in the U.S. for many years, but starred in gritty BBC drama “Broken” and heads back to her native U.K. for the family drama.

“After working in the US for 25 years I am thrilled to back home working for the second time in a year with the BBC and Northern Ireland Screen telling working class stories for a thinking, feeling audience,” she said.

StudioCanal will sell “Come Home” internationally.