Programming Boss Jay Hunt to Leave Britain’s Channel Four

International Correspondent @varietystewart
Channel Four’s chief creative officer Jay Hunt is leaving the British broadcaster at the end of September.

Hunt had been considered a leading candidate for the chief executive role at the commercial network, but is now effectively out of the running for the post.

She has been at Channel 4 since 2011 and last year was instrumental in wresting away the “Great British Bake Off” from the BBC last year. Her exit comes as Channel 4 searches for a new chief executive after David Abraham said he was leaving, most likely by the end of the year.

Hunt paid tribute to Abraham and the wider Channel 4 team in a statement announcing her departure: “I’ve been lucky to have a superlative boss in David Abraham and to have been supported by the best commissioning team in the business. I also owe a huge thank you to the brilliant producers, directors, writers and on screen talent who’ve made it such a thrilling time to be at the helm.”

Abraham said: “Jay took on one of the biggest challenges in broadcasting back in 2011 and through immense creativity, courage and determination has delivered magnificently. In recent years the delivery of our remit and our creative output has reached new heights and both I, the staff of Channel 4 and the whole industry owe Jay huge thanks for all she has achieved.”

Hunt mentioned “Bake Off,” the subject of much controversy in Britain after its switch to Channel 4 was announced, in her statement. “I will continue in post till the end of September and am looking forward to Channel 4 delivering not just an exciting summer of sport but the richest autumn schedule we’ve ever had with big shows from the ‘Great British Bake Off’ to ‘Electric Dreams,'” Sony’s Philip K. Dick anthology series.

Channel 4 has been interviewing candidates for the soon-to-be-vacant chief executive position and will now need to appoint a new programming chief.

