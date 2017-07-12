Channel 4 Revenues Nudge £1 Billion but Broadcaster Warns of Brexit Impact

U.K. broadcaster Channel 4’s revenues hit £995 million ($1.3 billion) in 2016, but outgoing CEO David Abraham warned that the commercial TV environment is tough following the Brexit vote, and there is no sign of when it will get better.

Both Abraham and programming chief Jay Hunt are leaving the broadcaster this year, with Alex Mahon taking the chief executive role in September, and the content position yet to be filled.

With increased competition from digital rivals and a U.K. advertising market in negative territory, Channel 4 said it had dipped into its cash reserves last year, and will do so again in 2017 if it needs to make up any shortfalls to fund programming.

Abraham said the market had been growing at above 4% before the vote to exit the European Union, and was now in negative territory.

“We’ve been through these cycles before, but I’m very confident we have got the resources and ability to adjust our spend patterns to make sure we keep doing our job and investing in U.K.-originated content,” Abraham said. “The fact is visibility is not what it was twelve months ago, so we have to make sure we plan around that, and that’s what we’re doing.”

Channel 4 has about £500 million in cash reserves, about £100 million of which are in its London headquarters, which it fully owns. The broadcaster successfully fought off efforts to privatize it but a consultation looking at moving its HQ outside London is underway.

Abraham is opposed to the move and was keen to outline that 55% of Channel 4’s first-run programming came from outside of the capital last year. Chairman Charles Guarassa added that it was keen to do more, but if the government were to try and force a move from London against the board’s wishes, it would require legislation.

The broadcaster has been investing in content and tech businesses via its Growth Fund and Abraham said there are more deals in the pipeline.