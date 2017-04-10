CBS Studios International has secured twin deals in Russia for the return of “Twin Peaks” with the announcement to two licensing agreements.

Russia’s TV-3 has taken free-to-air rights for “Twin Peaks,” with the show premiering just a day after the U.S., on May 22, in its original language.

Amedia TV has acquired pay TV rights to “Twin Peaks,” as part of a largely multi-platform licensing agreement for broadcast programming produced by CBS and Showtime. Amedia TV will also launch the show May 22 via its digital SVOD platform Amediateka.

“In the ‘90s “Twin Peaks” revolutionized television,” said Valery Fyodorovich, general director of TV-3. “David Lynch achieved the impossible by creating a new television drama format and found a completely different way to interact with the audience. That’s why the new “Twin Peaks”’ fits perfectly into our philosophy, ‘Everything but the ordinary.’”

Ahead of the launch of the new show TV-3 will air both original seasons of “Twin Peaks,” first broadcast 1990-1991. The original show will also be available with new Russian dubbing via Amedia’s Amedia Premium channel and via Amediateka from April 15.

“Twin Peaks” sees original season creators and executive producers David Lynch and Mark Frost return 25 years on to write and produce the new show, with Lynch directing all 18 episodes. It reunites most of the shows original cast members including Kyle MacLachlan, Sheryl Lee, Madchen Amick, Dana Ashbrook, Ray Wise, Grace Zabriskie, Everett McGill, Kimmy Robertson and Russ Tamblyn. It is executive produced by Sabrina S. Sutherland.

“The new “Twin Peaks” captures all the mystery and intrigue of the original series and will excite existing fans and attract a new generation of audience,” said Barry Chamberlain, president of sales for CBS Studios International.

The Amedia TV deal with CBS also sees it secure pay TV rights to “The Good Wife” spin-off “The Good Fight” and Showtime’s upcoming drama “I’m Dying Up Here,” executive produced by Jim Carrey and starring Oscar-winner Melissa Leo; as well as rights to catalog series “The Borgias,” “Californication” and “Dexter.”