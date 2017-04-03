BARCELONA– All The Kids Ent., a new kids brand, will launch at MipTV. Company CEO-founder is Joana Carrión (pictured), whose two-decade career, largely focused on kids and family, includes positions as VP editorial Nickelodeon Spain, Portugal and Greece, editorial head at MTV Spain, Mediaset programming head, and head of programming and acquisitions at Spain’s Fox Kids.

The new outfit will be based out of Madrid and Miami.

All The Kids Entertainment is driving into three businesses: Production, developing kids and family content; consultancy, specialized in kids and family entertainment; recreation and leisure.

“During my recent years working at Nickelodeon, I saw a well-defined business opportunity from a branding point of view. Usually, companies working in kids production and area and the commercial mall sector have little knowledge and expertise about each other,” Carrion explained to Variety.

The All The Kids Entertainment team can tap into its collective expertise in international branding. The company is currently closing deals with several companies to take recognizable brands into kids’ recreation/leisure areas at malls, Carrión said.

Companies already collaborating with All The Kids Entertainment include European children TV powerhouse Planeta Junior, TV distributor Arait Multimedia and a marketing agency specialized in kids and teenagers, The Modern Kids & Family. In the recreational area, Carrión’s company has established a cooperation with Madhouse, a European family marketing agency working for brands and malls.

Carrión will present at Cannes the first project in development of the company: “Cayo Pico Eco Resort,” a half-hour family live action series with a strong ecological focus. One of Spain’s most prestigious wild-live experts, Luis Miguel Domínguez, is working at it.

In “Cayo,” a mixed group of teenagers and their families stay at an eco-friendly hotel. There they will have the summer of their lives discovering the natural world, going on adventures and solving a mystery.

Other projects that All The Kids Entertainment is developing include a live-action show focused on health, music and dance where Spanish choreographer Sergio Alcover is on board.

All The Kids Entertainment’s team comprises professionals such as Pablo Viñuales, with oversight of TV programming and production, Amaya Ardura Pascual, in charge of the recreation business unit, and Alex Kochen, who will run the company’s Miami office.

Viñuales served as programming & creative Head for Spain’s NBC Universal Global Networks. Ardura worked as general director at Madrid’s Parque de Atracciones amusement park. A technologies and development specialist with international experience in TV distribution, Kochen will bridge Latin, Hispanic and U.S. Hispanic markets.