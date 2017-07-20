‘Carpool Karaoke’ Producer Making Live-Music Series for the BBC

The BBC is bringing a live-music series back to its flagship BBC One channel, with “Carpool Karaoke” producer Fulwell 73 making a new show that will launch later this year.

James Corden is a partner in Fulwell 73, which produces “The Late Late Show,” but the BBC told Variety that he will not host the new British music series.

For decades going back to the 1960s, music-chart series “Top of the Pops” was a mainstay of the BBC’s weekly schedule, but the pubcaster took the show off the air in 2006. Unlike “Top of the Pops,” which centered on live acts and music videos, the Fulwell 73 show will also feature sketches and interviews, as well as music from the biggest British and international acts. The show launches on BBC One this fall.

“This series will be a fantastic opportunity to showcase the biggest and best U.K. and international bands and artists, and we’re looking forward to working with one of the world’s most innovative and creative TV production companies,” said Bob Shennan, director of BBC Radio and Music.

The first run of the new, as-yet-untitled series will encompass six parts. Gabe Turner, a partner at Fulwell 73, said: “The range of genres and different styles that people are listening to now is more diverse than ever before, and it’s a great time to be making a show that gives a mainstream TV platform to the most exciting stuff out there.”

Fulwell 73 has experience in the music world, working with artists such as Adele, Justin Bieber, and Robbie Williams. As well as “Carpool Karaoke: The Series,” for Apple, it has made promos for bands including One Direction and Little Mix, and music biopics and documentaries, including a recently announced film about British pop band Bros.

Although Corden won’t front the new show, he could be back before British audiences soon if Sky has its way. The pay-TV operator is keen for Corden to return to his homeland to host some more episodes of “The Late Late Show,” as he did in May with a three-night run in London.