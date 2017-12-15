You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Canneseries to Open with Jean-Jacques Annaud’s ‘The Truth About The Harry Quebert Affair’

By

International Correspondent

Elsa's Most Recent Stories

View All

Jean-Jacques Annaud’s “The Truth About the Harry Quebert Affair,” a show starring Patrick Dempsey (“Bridget Jones Baby”), Ben Schnetzer (“Snowden”) and Kristine Froseth, is set to open the inaugural edition of Canneseries on April 7.

The 10-part television series, produced by MGM Television, Eagle Pictures and Barbary Films, will play out of competition.

Based on Joël Dicker’s bestselling European novel, “The Truth About the Harry Quebert Affair” tells the story of a literary icon (played by Dempsey) who suddenly finds himself indicted in the cold-case murder of a girl who has been missing for many years.

“The Truth About the Harry Quebert Affair” is executive produced by Tarak Ben Ammar, Annaud, Fabio Conversi, Lyn Greene and Richard Levine and Dempsey.

The show will premiere in the U.S. on EPIX and in France on TF1 in 2018.

The first edition of Canneseries will take place April 4-11 at the Palais des Festivals in Cannes and will run alongside MipTV. Initiated by Cannes Mayor David Lisnard, Canneseries is meant to be a glamorous event highlighting the best international shows.

More TV

  • Jean-Jacques Annaud's Show with Patrick Dempsey

    Canneseries to Open with Jean-Jacques Annaud's 'The Truth About The Harry Quebert Affair'

    Jean-Jacques Annaud’s “The Truth About the Harry Quebert Affair,” a show starring Patrick Dempsey (“Bridget Jones Baby”), Ben Schnetzer (“Snowden”) and Kristine Froseth, is set to open the inaugural edition of Canneseries on April 7. The 10-part television series, produced by MGM Television, Eagle Pictures and Barbary Films, will play out of competition. Based on […]

  • Wowow Acquires ‘The Good Doctor’ for

    Wowow Acquires ‘The Good Doctor’ for Japan

    Jean-Jacques Annaud’s “The Truth About the Harry Quebert Affair,” a show starring Patrick Dempsey (“Bridget Jones Baby”), Ben Schnetzer (“Snowden”) and Kristine Froseth, is set to open the inaugural edition of Canneseries on April 7. The 10-part television series, produced by MGM Television, Eagle Pictures and Barbary Films, will play out of competition. Based on […]

  • IT Crowd

    NBC Developing 'IT Crowd' Remake With Original Series Creator Graham Linehan (EXCLUSIVE)

    Jean-Jacques Annaud’s “The Truth About the Harry Quebert Affair,” a show starring Patrick Dempsey (“Bridget Jones Baby”), Ben Schnetzer (“Snowden”) and Kristine Froseth, is set to open the inaugural edition of Canneseries on April 7. The 10-part television series, produced by MGM Television, Eagle Pictures and Barbary Films, will play out of competition. Based on […]

  • Hasan Minhaj

    TV News Roundup: Hasan Minhaj Joins NBC's 'Champions' in Guest Role (EXCLUSIVE)

    Jean-Jacques Annaud’s “The Truth About the Harry Quebert Affair,” a show starring Patrick Dempsey (“Bridget Jones Baby”), Ben Schnetzer (“Snowden”) and Kristine Froseth, is set to open the inaugural edition of Canneseries on April 7. The 10-part television series, produced by MGM Television, Eagle Pictures and Barbary Films, will play out of competition. Based on […]

  • Sony's Tony Vinciquerra: Disney-Fox 'Creates Opportunities'

    Sony's Tony Vinciquerra: Disney-Fox 'Creates Opportunities'

    Jean-Jacques Annaud’s “The Truth About the Harry Quebert Affair,” a show starring Patrick Dempsey (“Bridget Jones Baby”), Ben Schnetzer (“Snowden”) and Kristine Froseth, is set to open the inaugural edition of Canneseries on April 7. The 10-part television series, produced by MGM Television, Eagle Pictures and Barbary Films, will play out of competition. Based on […]

  • Mayweather McGregor fight

    Floyd Mayweather-Conor McGregor Fight Is Second Biggest Pay-Per-View of All Time

    Jean-Jacques Annaud’s “The Truth About the Harry Quebert Affair,” a show starring Patrick Dempsey (“Bridget Jones Baby”), Ben Schnetzer (“Snowden”) and Kristine Froseth, is set to open the inaugural edition of Canneseries on April 7. The 10-part television series, produced by MGM Television, Eagle Pictures and Barbary Films, will play out of competition. Based on […]

  • What Disney Bought in the Fox

    What Disney Bought: A Billion-Dollar Breakdown of Assets

    Jean-Jacques Annaud’s “The Truth About the Harry Quebert Affair,” a show starring Patrick Dempsey (“Bridget Jones Baby”), Ben Schnetzer (“Snowden”) and Kristine Froseth, is set to open the inaugural edition of Canneseries on April 7. The 10-part television series, produced by MGM Television, Eagle Pictures and Barbary Films, will play out of competition. Based on […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2017 Penske Media Corporation

ad