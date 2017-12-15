Canneseries to Open with Jean-Jacques Annaud’s ‘The Truth About The Harry Quebert Affair’

Jean-Jacques Annaud’s “The Truth About the Harry Quebert Affair,” a show starring Patrick Dempsey (“Bridget Jones Baby”), Ben Schnetzer (“Snowden”) and Kristine Froseth, is set to open the inaugural edition of Canneseries on April 7.

The 10-part television series, produced by MGM Television, Eagle Pictures and Barbary Films, will play out of competition.

Based on Joël Dicker’s bestselling European novel, “The Truth About the Harry Quebert Affair” tells the story of a literary icon (played by Dempsey) who suddenly finds himself indicted in the cold-case murder of a girl who has been missing for many years.

“The Truth About the Harry Quebert Affair” is executive produced by Tarak Ben Ammar, Annaud, Fabio Conversi, Lyn Greene and Richard Levine and Dempsey.

The show will premiere in the U.S. on EPIX and in France on TF1 in 2018.

The first edition of Canneseries will take place April 4-11 at the Palais des Festivals in Cannes and will run alongside MipTV. Initiated by Cannes Mayor David Lisnard, Canneseries is meant to be a glamorous event highlighting the best international shows.