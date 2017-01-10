The media savvy mayor of Cannes, David Lisnard, said his office was planning to launch a new international festival dedicated to series in 2018 in Cannes, which is already the home of France’s biggest film and TV events, from Cannes Film Festival to MipTV and Mipcom.

The French government, which stated its ambition to create a TV drama festival as prestigious as Cannes Film Festival a couple years, is currently examining several locations across the country, including Bordeaux, Lille, Nice, Paris and Cannes, to host the fest. Laurence Herszberg, who runs Series Mania, a rising Paris-set festival focusing on drama, has been tapped by the government to find a home for the initiative.

Lisnard, however, told French journalists that the City has been planning this festival for several years and will launch it in 2018 even without the support of the government. The Mayor’s office confirmed the plans to Variety.

Lisnard said the series festival will include a competition section and an industry sidebar, modeled on Cannes Film Festival and its Marché du Film.

The prospects of this Cannes-set drama festival would – if it ever comes to fruition — clash with Reed Midem’s MipTV and Mipcom, two international TV showcases which have placed an increasingly large emphasis on drama with the recent launch of the International Drama Screenings and World Premiere TV Screenings.

Both MipTV and Mipcom, set in April and October, respectively, each gather more than 14,000 participants, including high profile talent and the most influential industry figures from U.S.studios to independent companies coming from over 100 countries.

Meanwhile, Monaco, another French Rivera hotspot, harbors the Monte Carlo International TV Festival which takes place in June and boasts a competition section for drama series, as well as numerous red carpet events.

Lisnard, who wasn’t available to comment when contacted by Variety, has not given any details on the period he’d like the TV drama festival to run. The Palais des Festival, the city’s main venue, is already booked most of the year with such events as Midem, MipTV, Mipcom, Cannes Lions and the film festival, among others.