Studiocanal’s Tandem Productions is in development on “Deep City,” a series created by scribe-producer Juan Carlos Coto whose credits include “From Dusk till Dawn: The Series,” “Nikita” and “”24.” Coto will serve as an executive producer along with helmer-producer-scribe Callie Khouri (“Nashville,” “Thelma & Louise”), music producer T Bone Burnett (“True Detective,” “Crazy Heart”) and Tandem Prods.’ founding partners Tim Halkin and Rola Bauer.

“We are thrilled to partner on this series with the immensely talented Callie and T Bone, who are fusing their very special gifts with Juan Carlos’ expert storytelling,” said Halkin.

Described as a “music-driven ensemble drama series set against the nightlife of Miami’s vibrant Midtown and emerging downtown core,” the series will be distributed worldwide by Studiocanal, which is owned by Vivendi’s Canal Plus Group. In a synergy between two Vivendi companies which Vivendi chairman Vincent Bolloré is attempting to encouraging at the French conglom, Universal Music Group, another Vivendi company, has boarded the project as a music partner.

“When people think of Miami, they’re often thinking Miami Beach,” said Coto. “That’s all good, but we want to explore the other narratives this city has to offer. The way Midtown’s exploded in the last decade – music, art, food, everything – it’s a whole new way for Miami to tell its story all over again. This is a city that is constantly reinventing itself.”

“Miami inspired me greatly for ‘Deep City,’” said Bauer, adding: “This new generation has put down roots amid a continually exploding cross section of cultures – American, European, Asian, Russian and of course Latin American. The city politically and socially embodies what is happening in the world around us.”