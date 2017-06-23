BTF Media Launches in Spain, Sets Singer Isabel Pantoja TV Series as First Project

Miami-based BTF Media, producer of Disney’s Juan Gabriel biopic “Hasta que te conocí,” probably the most successful TV drama on the Spanish-language TV landscape last year, is kicking-off operations in Spain as a bridgehead for its European expansion.

The launch of BTF Spain, fruit of a partnership between BTF Media and brothers Oriol and Albert Uría’s Garage Films, a Barcelona-based advertising company, coincides with the announcement of the shingle’s first TV fiction project, a biopic of popular Spanish folk singer Isabel Pantoja.

Founded in 2010 by Mexico’s Francisco Cordero and Ricardo Coeto, BTF has specialized in producing character-driven fiction projects based on highly popular protagonists.

The company holds down a production and distribution first look deal with Disney Media Distribution Latin America, starting with “Hasta que te conocí,” DMDLA’s first original series.

“For our expansion, the idea is to start in Spain and then boost our services in other European countries such as Italy,” BTF Media’s Francisco Cordero (pictured, left) said at Conecta Fiction, the new TV drama co-production event who runs June 20-23 in Spain’s Santiago de Compostela.

BTF Spain has tapped seasoned executive Teresa Enrich (“Letter to Eve”) as its head of contents and fiction. The outfit has been working for about six months with Pantoja and brother Agustín researching the project.

“It will be a biopic which is completely authorized by Isabel Pantoja, in which she will intervene in script development, storyline and casting,” Oriol Uría (pictured right) said at Santiago de Compostela.

The Pantoja project will be officially presented at October’s Mipcom TV.

Based out of Madrid and Barcelona, BTF Spain aims to roll soon, in both Spain and Italy, on the European leg of a scripted series about the life of soccer star Diego Armando Maradona, in which BTF partners with Dhana Media and Raze, the company run by Sofia Vergara, Luis Balaguer and former Fox TV Studios president Emiliano Calemzuk.

Bio series “El César,” about legendary Mexican boxer Julio César Chávez, scheduled to bow before year end on Latin American TV paybox Space, marks the second step in the BTF Media-Disney alliance.