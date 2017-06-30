Amazon Takes Brooke Hogan’s ‘Fashion Hero’

Amazon’s move into unscripted continues with the acquisition of socially conscious model competition format “The Fashion Hero” for Prime Video in the U.S., U.K., and Germany.

The one-hour format, which sets out to find models of different shapes and sizes, is fronted by Hulk Hogan’s daughter Brooke, who has struggled with body image issues. She oversees the competition as the would-be models are judged by a panel of designers and compete to be the face of a marketing campaign for their fashion brands.

Anna Scholz from London, Christopher Bates from Milan, Johana Hernandez and Ximena Valero from LA are the designers, and the models also work with fitness trainers and life coaches.

“The Fashion Hero” will be on Amazon from the fall. It hails from Canada and Beauty World Search, which made the eight-part series having started out as an online and social media campaign to change attitudes to body image.

“We’re naturally excited and proud that our millions of followers and fans on social media will soon be able to experience the great first season of “The Fashion Hero” on a first-class platform like Amazon Prime Video,” said Caroline Bernier President Beauty World Search and executive producer of the series.

Having started out with kids content and drama series, Amazon has been increasing the volume of unscripted content on its SVOD service with “The Grand Tour” its breakout original entertainment show, and “The Fashion Hero” joining acquired series including “Cake Walk” and “Ghost Dimension.”