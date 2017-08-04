British Comic Russell Howard Gets Netflix Stand-Up Special

British comedian Russell Howard is making a stand-up special for Netflix based on his “Round the World” tour, which is now in its final stages. The as-yet-untitled special will go out on Netflix in the U.K. and internationally starting in the fall.

Howard’s current tour has taken in the U.S., Australasia, China, and a 10-night run at London’s vast Royal Albert Hall. The special will be filmed in 4K at his performances in Brighton, England, this weekend.

“I’m really looking forward to making a special for Netflix,” Howard said. “I’ve enjoyed watching so many of their stand-up specials, and to record my own for them is great.”

U.K. producer Avalon will produce the show and Peter Orton (“TV Burp”) will direct. James Taylor, an executive producer for Avalon, said: “Netflix has a reputation that is second-to-none for stand-up specials, and we’re delighted to be working with them to bring Russell’s globally popular stand-up to their audience around the world”

Howard is among the executive producers, as are Netflix’s Lisa Nishimura and Robbie Praw.

The comic shot to fame in Britain on the satirical BBC panel show “Mock the Week.” He has several projects with Sky in the U.K., including the second season of “Russell Howard & Mum: USA Road Trip,” which launches next spring. “Russell Howard’s Good News” is on the BBC, and clips and episodes are also on a dedicated YouTube channel.