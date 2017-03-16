Britain’s most-watched show, “The Great British Bake Off,” has revealed its line-up of hosts and judges as it prepares to launch on its new channel, Channel 4, which outbid the BBC for the U.K. rights to the cooking series last year.

Restaurateur, food writer and novelist Prue Leith will be joining Paul Hollywood as judge on the show, which will be hosted by comedian-writer Sandi Toksvig, and comedian-actor Noel Fielding. Twelve amateur bakers will compete in the eighth season of the show.

On the BBC version of the show, which ended its run in October with a record 14 million viewers, Hollywood was a judge alongside Mary Berry. The hosts were Mel Giedroyc and Sue Perkins. Berry, Giedroyc and Perkins reportedly opted to leave the show.

Channel 4 chief creative officer Jay Hunt said: “Paul and Prue have huge amounts of expertise and warmth. I’m looking forward to seeing them putting our great new bunch of amateur bakers through their paces. Sandi and Noel bring a fresh wit and quirkiness to the tent.”

Creator and executive producer for Love Productions Richard McKerrow said: “We are honored to have the esteemed Prue Leith join Paul as judge on ‘GBBO’ and know that Sandi and Noel will bring plenty of fun and warmth to the tent.”