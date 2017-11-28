Blackpills, Anonymous Content Team on ‘Bonding’

Blackpills app
CREDIT: Courtesy of Blackpills

French digital-media startup blackpills has teamed up with Anonymous Content to produce “Bonding,” a short-format comedy/drama set in New York.

“Bonding” centers on the relationship between Tiff and Pete, two former high school best friends who cross paths in New York years later.

Tiff is a young psychologie student who has a double life as a sadomasochist dominatrix, while Pete is a young gay man who has just made his coming out. Pete discovers the sultry world of her friend which will help him accept his own sexuality.

D’Arcy Carden, who stars in the NBC sitcom “The Good Place,” will topline “Bonding.”

The edgy, mobile-native series will start shooting this week in New York and will roll out exclusively on blackpills in 2018.

“It’s the first time we co-produce a series with Anonymous Content and we’re very proud of this collaboration.

Anonymous Content is well known for the quality of series and films (“True Detective,””The Revenant,””13 Reasons Why”), so this partnership underscores the new topics which we want to explore and the talents we want to work with,” said Patrick Holzman, the founder of blackpills.

Blackpills has an pact with Vice Media in the U.S. Under the deal, signed in the spring, Vice Media handles advertising sales and distribution of blackpills originals in the U.S.

