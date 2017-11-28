Blackpills, Anonymous Content Team on ‘Bonding’ From Rightor Doyle

UPDATED: French digital-media startup Blackpills has teamed up with Anonymous Content to produce “Bonding,” a short-format comedy/drama set in New York.

“Bonding” centers on the relationship between Tiff and Pete, two former high school best friends who cross paths in New York years later. It’s loosely based on the life experiences of Rightor Doyle (“Barry,” “You’re the Worst”), who is writing, directing and executive producing the series.

Zoe Levin (“Palo Alto,” “The Way Back”), Brendan Scannell (“Heathers”), and Micah Stock (“Escape at Dannemora,” “Brittany Runs a Marathon”) have been cast in the series. Anonymous Content’s Dara Gordon, Nina Soriano and Jacob Perlin are executive producing alongside Doyle.

“Bonding” tells the story of long-lost friends Pete (Scannell), a recently out gay man, and Tiff (Levin), a grad student, who reunite and hope to pick up where they left off. But Tiff has a secret: she’s one of New York City’s top dominatrixes, and she’s about to tie Pete up in her underground world of sexual secrecy and BDSM.

The edgy, mobile-native series will start shooting this week in New York and will roll out exclusively on Blackpills in 2018. “Bonding” will consist of eight 12-minute episodes.

“This is the first time we’ve co-produced with Anonymous Content, and we are very proud of this collaboration,” Patrick Holzman, founder of Blackpills, said in a statement.

Doyle is represented by WME, Anonymous Content and Jackoway Tyerman. Levin is represented by Anonymous Content. Scannell is represented by Mosaic and Ziffren Brittenham. Stock is represented by ICM and Anonymous Content.

Blackpills has a pact with Vice Media in the U.S. Under the deal, signed in the spring, Vice handles advertising sales and distribution of Blackpills originals in the U.S.

Correction: An earlier version of this story incorrectly reported that “Bonding” would star D’Arcy Carden (NBC’s “The Good Place”).