‘Man in the High Castle’ Producer Ramping Up

Big Light Productions will ramp up its slate of dramas having added two seasoned executives to its ranks.

Frances Flannery (“Spotless”) will work up a slate of original scripted projects for the production company, which was founded by Frank Spotnitz (“The X Files”). She has worked at Kudos and Wall to Wall.

Emily Feller comes to Spotlight from StudioCanal’s Red Production Company and will executive produce new original series and the new season of Rai and Netflix series “Medici: Masters of Florence.” Her credits include U.K. shows “Bodies” and “The Driver.”

“With projects already in development in the UK, the US and Europe, it’s an exciting moment for Emily and Frances to join the team,” said Big Light’s head of drama Katie McAleese. “They’re both exceptionally writer-focused and have fantastic editorial instincts. I’m thrilled that they’re joining as Big Light moves into this next phase.”