Beta Film Boards ‘Bridge’-Inspired German Series ‘Pagan Peak’

Beta Film has boarded international sales for “Pagan Peak,” a German thriller series created, penned and directed by Cyrill Boss and Philipp Stennert (“Rivals Forever – The Sneaker Battle”).

The eight-hour series is being produced by Wiedemann & Berg (Netflix’s “Dark”) for Sky Deutschland, which has earned top ratings with another German crime series, “Babylon Berlin.”

Now shooting, “Pagan Peak” is set in the icy Alps and follows German detective Ellie Stocker (Julia Jentsch), who has to team up with Austrian counterpart Gedeon Winter (Nicholas Ofczarek) to investigate the murder which was propped up right on the German-Austrian border.

“Pagan Peak” is inspired by the Danish-Swedish hit format “Broen” or “Bron” from Filmlance International, or “The Bridge” in English. Filmlance International is a subsidiary of Endemol Shine Group. Austrian author Mike Majzen contributed to the script for “Pagan Peak.”

“We were so excited by the development of the story of our new German Sky Original Production ‘Pagan Peak’ that we couldn’t wait to start shooting,” says Marcus Ammon, senior vice president of fiction & entertainment at Sky Germany.

Quirin Berg, who is producing the series with Max Wiedemann, noted that “The Bridge” was “one of the most successful European contributions to international TV” and said that “Pagan Peak” would transport audiences “to the visually breathtaking world of the Alps.”

Dieter and Jakob Pochlatko’s Epo-Film Produktionsges in Austria are co-producing.

