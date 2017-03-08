Bert Habets, CEO of RTL Nederland, is to replace Anke Schaeferkordt as co-CEO of European media giant RTL Group, serving alongside Guillaume de Posch.

Schaeferkordt will continue to serve as the CEO of the group’s largest business unit, German broadcast network Mediengruppe RTL Deutschland, which she has led since 2005. She will also remain on the executive board of Bertelsmann, RTL Group’s majority shareholder. The changes will take effect from the annual general meeting on April 19. Habets will continue to lead RTL Nederland for the time being, with a new CEO set to be in place by the end of this year.

Thomas Rabe, chairman of the RTL Group board, said: “Since Bert Habets joined our group in 1999, he has proven his outstanding leadership and creative skills. He transformed RTL Nederland from a traditional broadcaster into a media company [that] entertains its audience across all digital platforms. [He] embodies RTL Group’s total video strategy.”

More to follow.