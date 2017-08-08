BeIN Takes CBS and The CW Shows to the Middle East

Pay TV operator beIN has inked an exclusive deal with CBS Studios International, taking shows from the CBS and The CW networks to the Middle East and North Africa.

The pact gives beIN a raft of U.S. network programs including “MacGyver,” and “Bull.” The deal also covers shows from the CBS All Access streaming service including “The Good Fight.” Outside of scripted, beIN gets “The Late Late Show with James Corden.”

The shows will run day and date with the U.S. on beIN, which has taken first pay TV window rights. Upcoming series covered by the deal include “Instinct,” as well as military-themed series “Seal Team” and “Valor.”

The pay TV operator also gets ‘stacking’ rights, enabling it to put episodes of CBS and The CW content on its on demand and SVOD services.

CBSSI did not have a deal with a traditional pay TV platform, in the Middle East, although it does have a pact with the Starz Play SVOD service for Showtime and CBS titles.

“BeIN is extremely pleased to welcome CBS to beIN network,” said Yousef Al-Obaidly, deputy CEO of beIN Media Group. “Through this deal, TV lovers in MENA will be able to watch a wide selection of great series on beIN Series channel. This agreement cements beIN’s position as a premium content broadcaster in MENA.”

Al Jazeera-owned beIN, which owns Miramax and the Digiturk platform in Turkey among other assets, sealed an output deal with Warner Bros. last year.