BBC Worldwide has secured a new deal with Central Media Enterprise Group (CME Group) for its “Dancing with the Stars,” it announced Tuesday. The pre-MipTV agreement will bring “Dancing with the Stars” to five Central European territories, as part of CME’s portfolio of commercial broadcasters.

“We’re delighted to be partnering with CME Group to bring “Dancing with the Stars” to new audiences around Central Europe,” said Salim Mukaddam, general manager and vice president, Central and Eastern Europe for BBC Worldwide. “This deal cements our already strong relationship with CME Group as our premier partner for entertainment formats in the region.”

The deal includes Pro TV in Romania and Pop TV in Slovenia, which both saw the show launch in March this year. Already proving popular in both countries “Dancing with the Stars” achieved a 28.6% market share in its scheduled time-slot in Romania and a 51% share in Slovenia.

Nova TV will mark a home for the show in Croatia as part of the deal, which has also seen it renewed for bTV in Bulgaria and Markiza TV in Slovakia.

“We’ve already seen with the success of the show in Romania and Slovenia, BBC Worldwide’s formats, programming and channels really do thrive in this part of the world and we look forward to continuing to expand our partnership with CME Group,” added Mukaddam.

One of BBC Worldwide’s most commercially successful formats “Dancing with the Stars” has now been licensed to more than 50 countries around the world.