BBC Worldwide, BBC Studios Merge Into Single Operation

The BBC announced Wednesday that it will merge its commercial arm, BBC Worldwide, with its production arm, BBC Studios, into a single operation under the name BBC Studios.

The restructuring will make the BBC match more closely the organizational model of other major players in the British entertainment industry, the pubcaster said in a statement.

“At a time of an increasingly competitive and global market for production and distribution, this new organizational structure will bring the BBC into line with the rest of the industry, integrating program production, sales and distribution in a single entity,” the BBC said. “It will ensure the BBC is best placed to succeed both creatively and commercially and will better serve license-fee payers.”

More to come.