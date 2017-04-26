BBC Acquires FX’s ‘Katrina: American Crime Story’ for U.K.

FX’s anthology series “Katrina: American Crime Story” has been acquired for U.K. broadcast by BBC Two, it was revealed Wednesday.

The follow-up to FX’s Emmy and Golden Globe winning hit “The People vs O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story,” which also aired in the U.K. on BBC Two, “Katrina” tells the story behind natural disaster Hurricane Katrina, which devastated New Orleans on August 29, 2005, and the aftermath of the resulting flooding which claimed over 1,200 lives and cost property damage estimated at more than $100 billion.

Annette Bening and Matthew Broderick were the first cast members announced for the new show in February. Bening will play then-Louisiana governor Kathleen Bianco. Broderick is set to play Michael Brown, former head of the Federal Emergency Management Agency, who was heavily criticised for the agency’s slow response in dealing with the disaster.

Other cast members have yet to be announced though “American Crime Story” showrunner Ryan Murphy has previously said that Sarah Paulson, who won Emmy and Golden Globe awards for her role as Marcia Clark in “The People v. O.J. Simpson,” would appear in the new series.

“With ‘The People v. O.J. Simpson’ the brilliant Ryan Murphy and his team crafted a unique and utterly compelling television event which managed to get the nation talking once more about one of the biggest cases in history,” said Sue Deeks, head of BBC program acquisitions. “It is with great anticipation that we welcome the second instalment of ‘American Crime Story’ to BBC Two.”

“The People v. O.J. Simpson” proved a critical and ratings hit for BBC Two when it aired in the U.K. between February and April 2016. According to figures from the U.K.’s Broadcasters Audience Research Board the show’s opening episode on February 15, 2016 attracted 2.44 million viewers – the channel’s 4th best rated show for that week. The second week’s audience rose to 2.55 million, while the 10-week run scored average viewing figures of 2.05 million. Its final episode on April 18, 2016 drew 1.85 million viewers, akin to the final episode of BBC Two’s recent season of hit show “Top Gear,” which attracted 1.9 million viewers.

“American Crime Story” is produced by Fox 21 Television Studios and FX Productions, and is distributed by 20th Century Fox. “Katrina” will air in the U.S. in 2018 on FX. No air dates have been announced for the U.K.