Simon Winstone has been appointed as the head of drama in Wales for BBC Studios, the broadcaster’s television production arm. Winstone will oversee BBC Studios’ drama and serials business out of its Roath Lock Studios base in the Welsh capital, Cardiff.

The role will see Winstone take charge of the drama series and serials team overseeing all productions based in Cardiff, which include “Doctor Who” (pictured). He is charged with building on creative successes and seeking new opportunities offered by BBC Studios’ new ability to produce programming for alternate broadcasters both in the U.K. and internationally since launching this month as a commercial subsidiary of the BBC, a move which was approved in December last year.

“Simon is a highly talented and experienced creative, who has already contributed to the success of two of BBC Studios’ biggest dramas over the years – ‘EastEnders’ and ‘Doctor Who.’ I am delighted to be welcoming him to BBC Studios at this exciting time,” said Nick Betts, director of scripted for BBC Studios.

Winstone most recently served as an executive producer for Red Planet Pictutes, where he has previously served as head of drama (Wales) and head of development, with credits including “Death in Paradise” and “Dickensian.” He will join BBC Studios from May 15, reporting directly to Betts.