BBC Music has announced it has secured an historic six-year deal for U.K. broadcasting rights to the world renowned Glastonbury Festival.

The deal, announced Monday, covers the next five iterations of the legendary music festival through to 2022. This includes Glastonbury’s 50th anniversary festival in 2020, while the 2022 festival will be broadcast in the BBC’s 100th anniversary year. The festival will not be held in 2018.

The new deal continues a long and successful partnership between the BBC and Glastonbury. In 2016 the BBC’s television coverage of Glastonbury reached a record 18.9 million people, representing nearly one third (31.9%) of the entire U.K. population.

“We have worked closely with a fantastic team at the BBC since 1997. It has become an integral part of what we do at Glastonbury,” said Emily Eavis, co-organiser of the Glastonbury Festival and daughter of founder Michael Eavis. “Together we have created something really special – two decades of historic live broadcast from many of the biggest names in contemporary music.”

The broadcaster will showcase the festival across television, radio and online services as well as via the BBC Red Button, its digital interactive television service.

“This partnership confirms our ongoing commitment to placing music center stage on the BBC,” said Bob Shennan, BBC Director of Radio and Music. “As Glastonbury is one of the world’s leading musical celebrations, I’m delighted that the BBC will be its broadcast home until 2022, the BBC’s 100th anniversary year, bringing the magical joy of Worthy Farm to everyone, whether at home or on the move.”

Acts already announced for the sold out 2017 festival, which takes place June 21-25 at Eavis’ Worthy Farm in Somerset, include: Radiohead, Foo Fighters, Ed Sheeran, Katy Perry, Kris Kristofferson, the Bee Gees’ Barry Gibb, Emeli Sande, The Flaming Lips, Kaiser Chiefs, Dizzee Rascal, Goldfrapp, Shaggy, Craig David and Rag ‘n’ Bone Man.