The BBC led the pack with 13 category wins at the annual awards of the Royal Television Society, whose members include the crème de la crème of British television executives.

“Happy Valley,” which plays on BBC One, picked up the award for drama series while the show’s writer Sally Wainwright collected the drama writer award and the Judges’ Award for being a “writer of outstanding distinction.”

The Channel of the Year award went to online youth platform BBC Three. Phoebe Waller-Bridge, writer and star of the channel’s comedy “Fleabag,” received the Breakthrough Award, and also picked up the prize for comedy writer. Asim Chaudhry won the comedy performance award for his role in BBC Three’s “People Just Do Nothing,” and the series also won for scripted comedy, while the single drama award went to BBC Three’s “Murdered by My Father.”

Sophie Okonedo fought off competition from Julie Walters and Jodie Comer to win the actress award for her role in BBC One drama “Undercover.”

Channel 4 picked up nine awards at the event. Robbie Coltrane received the actor award for his role in “National Treasure” and the drama also won in the mini-series category. Grayson Perry received two awards for the channel’s “Grayson Perry All Man” series, in the presenter and arts categories, while Adam Hills, Alex Brooker and Josh Widdicombe took home the entertainment performance award for “The Last Leg.”

Other awards collected by the channel included daytime program for “Find It, Fix It, Flog It,” live event for “Stand Up to Cancer,” science and natural history for “First Contact: Lost Tribe of the Amazon,” and sports program for “Rio Paralympics.”

ITV’s “Ant and Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway” won in the entertainment category, while the channel’s “Emmerdale” was triumphant for a second consecutive year in the soap and continuing drama category.

The lifetime achievement award went to Julie Walters.