BBC Reveals Stars’ Salaries Amid Controversy Over Pay for Women

The BBC revealed the salaries of its top stars Wednesday, with presenters Chris Evans and Gary Lineker among the highest earners. The public broadcaster was forced by the British government to publish the figures in its annual report, and as expected, the data showed that most of the big earners are men.

Evans (pictured), who has worked across radio and TV for the BBC, was the highest-earning star and the only one in the £2,220,000 to £2,249,000 bracket. (The figures are banded in £50,000 increments.) Evans placed above talk-show host Graham Norton, who earned between £850,000 and £899,000. The top-earning woman in the “multi-genre” category was Claudia Winkelman, in the £450,000 to £449,000 bracket.

Gary Lineker, the former soccer player and presenter of “Match of the Day” was by some distance the top earner in the sports category, making between £1,750,000 and £1,799,999. Wimbledon presenter Sue Barker was the top-earning woman in sports, earning between £300,000 and £349,000.

In entertainment, Alex Jones, presenter of “The One Show,” earned the most, pulling in between £400,000 and £449,000.

In news and current affairs, Radio 4 journalist and presenter Eddie Mair topped the list as the only entrant in the £300,000 to £349,000 bracket. Political editor Laura Kuenssberg and presenters Victoria Derbyshire, Martha Kearney, and Mishal Husain were the top women earners in a well-populated £200,000 to £249,000 bracket.

Two-thirds of the stars earning more £150,000 are men, fueling a debate on gender equity at the BBC.

(Note: £1.00 = $1.30)