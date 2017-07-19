BBC Reveals Stars’ Salaries Amid Controversy Over Pay for Women

International Correspondent @varietystewart
Chris Evans and his Taste GardenRHS
Guy Bell/REX/Shutterstock

The BBC revealed the salaries of its top stars Wednesday, with presenters Chris Evans and Gary Lineker among the highest earners. The public broadcaster was forced by the British government to publish the figures in its annual report, and as expected, the data showed that most of the big earners are men.

Evans (pictured), who has worked across radio and TV for the BBC, was the highest-earning star and the only one in the £2,220,000 to £2,249,000 bracket. (The figures are banded in £50,000 increments.) Evans placed above talk-show host Graham Norton, who earned between £850,000 and £899,000. The top-earning woman in the “multi-genre” category was Claudia Winkelman, in the £450,000 to £449,000 bracket.

Gary Lineker, the former soccer player and presenter of “Match of the Day” was by some distance the top earner in the sports category, making between £1,750,000 and £1,799,999. Wimbledon presenter Sue Barker was the top-earning woman in sports, earning between £300,000 and £349,000.

In entertainment, Alex Jones, presenter of “The One Show,” earned the most, pulling in between £400,000 and £449,000.

In news and current affairs, Radio 4 journalist and presenter Eddie Mair topped the list as the only entrant in the £300,000 to £349,000 bracket. Political editor Laura Kuenssberg and presenters Victoria Derbyshire, Martha Kearney, and Mishal Husain were the top women earners in a well-populated £200,000 to £249,000 bracket.

Two-thirds of the stars earning more £150,000 are men, fueling a debate on gender equity at the BBC.

(Note: £1.00 = $1.30)

Filed Under:

Want to read more articles like this one? SUBSCRIBE TO VARIETY TODAY.
Post A Comment 0

Marketplace

Leave a Reply

No Comments

Comments are moderated. They may be edited for clarity and reprinting in whole or in part in Variety publications.

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More TV News from Variety

Loading
ad