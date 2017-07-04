BBC Boosts Kids Programming to Fend Off Netflix and Social Media

The BBC is sinking an extra £34 million ($44 million) into its kids services to fight off competition from Amazon, Netflix, YouTube, and the U.S.-owned social media platforms.

The U.K. public broadcaster said the money will come from cost savings elsewhere across the Corporation, and that the extra cash will be used across its CBeebies service for preschool kids, and CBBC, which is for older children.

The BBC said it will be investing in “new forms of content and interactivity.” On the TV side the BBC is by far the largest funder of original programming for kids in the U.K., with ITV and Channel 4 having scaled back after rules curbing ads for unhealthy food limited the commercial value of kids TV for them. It has, however, faced new competition from streaming services Amazon and Netflix, both of which have invested heavily in kids content, mostly out of the U.S.

British kids are also spending more time online and on social networks, and while the BBC introduced a Kids iPlayer last year, it is mindful of losing eyeballs to newer services. Accordingly, the BBC Children’s online budget will get a significant boost and account for about a quarter of the new funding. There will be new online content, games, vlogs, podcasts, and apps.

The £34 million will be distributed over the three years to 2020 and takes the overall kids budget to £124 million.

Tony Hall, BBC director general, said: “We’re making BBC Children’s fit for the future, maintaining our world-class channels whilst enhancing our online offer to meet the needs of the next generation.”

“Our audience is rapidly changing and now more than ever we need to keep up,” said Alice Webb, director, Children’s. “We’re home to the most popular kids TV channels in the UK, but as our audience increasingly move online it’s our job to stay relevant, inspiring and engaging them on whichever platform they choose.”