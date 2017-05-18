BBC Commissions TV Drama ‘Diana & I’ on Death of Princess Diana

BBC Two has commissioned one-off feature-length drama “Diana & I,” from BAFTA-winning writer Jeremy Brock and Oscar-nominated director Peter Cattaneo. The fictional TV drama will explore the impact of the death of Princess Diana from the point of view of four ordinary people, whose stories intersect, during the week following her death in 1997.

“I wanted to explore the lives of four ordinary people and how they internalized their memories of Diana in the aftermath of her death,” said Brock. “The week following her fatal car crash was a week like no other before. It catapulted many of us into emotional states we rarely visit, leaving us open to new insights and new experiences.”

Tamsin Greig, Nico Mirallegro, Kiran Sonia Sawar and Laurie Davidson are set to star. Gemma Jones, Neil Morrissey, Tuppence Middleton, Charlotte Hope, Asif Khan, Kingsley Ben-Adir, John Gordon Sinclair and Roshan Seth will also feature.

Brock said the film would be a “celebration of what it’s like to be human in the unexpurgated and improvisatory shock of real life.”

Brock won BAFTA Film Awards for best British film and best adapted screenplay for “The Last King of Scotland,” which he co-wrote with Peter Morgan. He was previously nominated for a BAFTA for his screenplay of John Madden’s “Mrs Brown,” starring Judi Dench, which also started life intended as a single-drama for the BBC before it gained a theatrical life after being acquired by Miramax. Cattaneo was Oscar-nominated for his debut feature “The Full Monty.”

“Diana & I” will be produced by Big Talk Productions for BBC Two. Karen Lewis will serve as producer. Brock will also serve as executive producer alongside Kenton Allen, Matthew Justice, Luke Alkin and Simon Curtis for Big Talk and Elizabeth Kilgarriff for the BBC.

The 90-minute drama was commissioned by Patrick Holland, controller of BBC Two, and Piers Wenger, controller of BBC Drama. International rights are being represented by WME.

In related news, British production company Oxford Film and Television has appointed distribution agency Drive to handle their as-yet-untitled documentary about the princess, which features interviews with her sons, Princes William and Harry. The feature-length documentary, which was commissioned by U.K. broadcaster ITV earlier this month, has already been sold to HBO for the U.S.