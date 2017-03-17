Richard Dormer, whose credits include “Game of Thrones” and “Fortitude,” has been cast as the lead in “Rellik,” a BBC and Cinemax serial-killer thriller written by Harry and Jack Williams, the creators of “The Missing.” Jodi Balfour, who appeared in “The Crown” and Cinemax’s “Quarry,” also joins the cast.

“Rellik” (“killer” spelled backwards) is “a structural conceit that turns the serial-killer story on its head,” according to a statement. “The perpetrator is caught before the drama moves backwards in time to the beginning — the crime itself and ultimately the killer.”

“The search for the killer provides the backbone of the story but the damaged and disfigured [London police] detective, Gabriel Markham [Dormer] is at its center,” the statement continues. “Enigmatic, unrelenting and charismatic, Gabriel is propeled in an obsessive hunt for a serial killer who left a mark on him both physically and mentally.”

Markham’s partner is Elaine, played by Balfour, who is “a bright and intense detective, eager to please.”

The cast also includes Rosalind Eleazar, Paterson Joseph, Paul Rhys, Michael Shaeffer and Lærke Winther.

The six-part series is produced by New Pictures and the Williams siblings’ Two Brothers Pictures. All3Media Intl. is handling international sales.

The executive producers are Willow Grylls, Charlie Pattinson and Elaine Pyke for New Pictures, Harry and Jack Williams for Two Brothers Pictures, and Christopher Aird for the BBC. Episode four is written by Marston Bloom. Sam Miller (“Guerrilla,” “Luther”) is the lead director and executive producer, with Hans Herbots also directing. The producer is Chris Clough.