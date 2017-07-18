Hertel to Helm Bavaria Media’s New International Sales Unit

Bavaria Media will now operate TV sales under the Bavaria Media International banner, with Carlos Hertel rejoining the company to run the operation.

Global Screen previously handled distribution of Bavaria’s titles, and Bavaria was a shareholder in the company. It has sold its shares in Global Screen it will do its own distribution, through the newly-minted division.

Hertel is well known in the German and international TV industry and comes to Bavaria from from Tele München, where he headed up sales. He has also worked at Telepool, having started his career in the sales division of Bavaria Media, which is a sister company of “Das Boot” producer Bavaria Fernsehproduktion, and, like that division, sits under the wider Bavaria Film umbrella.

“We are happy to have won Carlos Hertel, a former ‘Bavarian’ to revive Bavaria’s legendary sales tradition,” said Rolf Moser, CEO of Bavaria Media.

Hertel added: “Given the extensive and attractive library of rights at Bavaria Media and our great team, I’m confident that we can tie in with, and further expand, prior successes.”