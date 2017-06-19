Arthouse Movie Channel Launching in Belgium, Netherlands

International Correspondent @varietystewart
Arthouse Movie Channel Launching in Belgium,

Art house and festival film fans will in Belgium and the Netherlands will get a new service this week with the launch of the Film Europe Channel.

The linear channel and streaming service will launch on June 20 on Canal Digitaal in the Netherlands and TV Vlaanderen in Belgium, both pay TV platforms owned by the M7 Group.

Film Europe Channel was established in eastern Europe and is programmed with festival and art house films from Europe.

Titles on the channel include Paolo Sorrentino’s Best Foreign Language Oscar winner “The Great Beauty,” Abdellatif Kechiche’s 2013 Palme d’Or winner “Blue Is the Warmest Colour,” and 2015 winner “Dheepan,” from France’s Jacques Audiard.

Film Europe also runs movie events in Europe including Kino Film Europe in Bratislava and Crème de la Crème and the Be2Can in the Czech Republic and Slovakia, which show films form the major European festivals.

Ivan Hronec, created Film Europe in 2009. The company, which also handles theatrical distribution in central Europe, would like to expand to Scandinavia if the Benelux launch goes well he said.

“My feeling is we should go to territories that are comfortable with subtitles, so France and Germany would be tough but Scandinavia would be interesting,” he said.

He added that the Film Europe business has been built without public subsidies and has provided a new outlet for festival movies in Europe. “High-quality films are no longer the monopoly of state-supported festivals and television channels,” he said.

Filed Under:

Want to read more articles like this one? SUBSCRIBE TO VARIETY TODAY.
Post A Comment 0

Marketplace

    Leave a Reply

    No Comments

    Comments are moderated. They may be edited for clarity and reprinting in whole or in part in Variety publications.

    Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

    Gravatar
    WordPress.com Logo

    You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

    Twitter picture

    You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

    Facebook photo

    You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

    Google+ photo

    You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

    Cancel

    Connecting to %s

    More TV News from Variety

    Loading
    ad