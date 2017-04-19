‘Archer’ Travels to Viceland in U.K.

Emmy-winning animation “Archer” is set to air on Vice’s television channel Viceland in the U.K.

The channel has bought exclusive U.K. television broadcast rights for the first five seasons of the animated spy sitcom, which will launch May 1.

“Archer” follows the behind-the-scenes lives and relationships of master spy Sterling Archer (voiced by H. Jon Benjamin) and the staff of his spy agency. It won two Primetime Emmys in 2016 for outstanding animated program and outstanding creative achievement in interactive media – multiplatform storytelling.

Aisha Tyler, Jessica Walter, Chris Parnell, Judy Greer, Amber Nash and George Coe also lend their voice talents. to the show, which was created by Adam Reed for FX Networks. Endemol Shine Intl. handles international distribution.