Angela Lansbury and Emily Watson Join BBC and PBS’ ‘Little Women’

Angela Lansbury and Emily Watson have signed on for Little Women, the upcoming adaptation of the 1868 Louisa May Alcott novel for the BBC in the U.K. and PBS Masterpiece in the U.S.

The “Murder, She Wrote” and “The Theory of Everything” stars have been cast alongside British character actor Michael Gambon (“Churchill’s Secret”) and Jonah Hauer-King (“Howards End”) in the three-part series, which has been adapted by Heidi Thomas (“Call The Midwife”). Vanessa Caswill (“My Mad Fat Diary”) will direct.

Set against the backdrop of the American Civil War, the story follows the four sisters Meg, Jo, Beth and Amy March on their journey from childhood to adulthood.

Watson will play family matriarch Marmee and Lansbury will be the wealthy and cantankerous Aunt March. The four March sisters will be played by newcomer Maya Hawkes, Willa Fitzgerald (“Scream: The TV Series”), Annes Elwy (“Electric Dreams”), and Katrhyn Newton (“Big Little Lies”).

“Wolf Hall” production company Playground is making the series and shooting gets underway this month in Ireland.