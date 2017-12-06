Andrea Wong Joins Board of Digital Distribution Platform TRX

Former ABC and Sony executive Andrea Wong has joined the board of TRX, the online trading platform for content owners, which was set up by RDF founders and former Zodiak bosses Matthew and David Frank.

Wong left her role as head of international production at Sony Pictures Television earlier this year. She is also on the board of Liberty Media, among other organizations. On the TRX board she joins other industry figures such as Stephen Lambert, the boss of Studio Lambert, and John McVay, head of British producers’ group PACT.

Prior to her stint at Sony, Wong ran Lifetime and, at ABC, worked on shows including “Dancing With the Stars.” “When David first approached me about this, I was immediately struck by the huge potential of TRX,” she said. “This is an idea whose time has come, an ambitious game-changing play that can revolutionize the way in which content rights are licensed globally, run by a team with years of experience. I’m very excited to be part of it.”

TRX counts Sky, Edge Investments, and Channel 4 among its investors and went live earlier this year. It is an online platform that allows program buyers and sellers to do business directly, without intermediaries. Its founders have downplayed the impact that it could have on the major markets such as MipTV and Mipcom, saying that the service was originally conceived as a way for distributors to reach smaller territories and to sell secondary rights.

Major distributors have since come on board, including All3Media International, BBC Worldwide, Discovery and Sky Vision. If acquisitions executives warm to the service, it is likely to see premium and first-window rights traded online. TRX is not the only company to attempt to take TV distribution online, but is the service that has gained the most traction. As of January, there will be 40,000 hours of content on the TRX system.

David Frank, executive chairman of TRX, said Wong, although still based in London, would help raise the company’s profile in the U.S. “Having known Andrea for a number of years I knew she was exactly the right person to engage as we build TRX into a global service,” he said. “In particular, her deep knowledge and extensive experience of the market and players in North America will prove invaluable.”