AMC’s Shudder Acquires French Sci-Fi Series ‘Missions,’ Co-Produces Season 2

AMC’s premium streaming service Shudder has acquired first-window rights to Julien Lacombe’s critically acclaimed French science fiction series “Missions” for the U.S., Canada, U.K. and Ireland.

Shudder will kick off season one of “Missions” on Sept. 28, and has also come on board to co-produce seasons two of the series with Paris-based outfit production Empreinte Digitale.

Created by Henri Debeurme, Lacombe and Ami Cohen for French pay TV group Orange Cinema Series, “Missions” is set in an alternate present and follows a group of explorers on their epic journey back from Mars. The series weaves contemporary themes linked to Transhumanism, artificial intelligence and environment issues.

“‘Missions’ is a fantastic addition to Shudder’s eclectic and ever-expanding slate of exclusive genre series. It is inventive, fresh and binge-viewing at its best,” said Aurelie de Troyer, Shudder’s VP of global acquisitions and co-productions.

“Missions,” which is being sold by AB International Distribution, previously won a prize at MipTV’s MIP Drama Screenings and later won The Discovery Prize at Series Mania.

Debeurme, who co-wrote and produced “Missions,” said that “(creating) in France, an original sci-fi and adventure series paying tribute to great movies on the conquest of space was a childhood dream.”

Debeurme added that the “partnership (with Shudder) was a source of great pride and a great reward for the ambition and the talent of every enthusiast who has made this crazy bet possible.”

Commenting on the deal, Raphaël Rocher, producer and founder of Empreinte Digitale, said “‘Missions’ marks an important milestone for our company.”

“The good feedback from the press and the public and now this sale supports our desire to produce high quality French series, resolutely focused towards a more international public,” argued Rocher.

“Missions” started airing on Orange Cinema Series (OCS) in June and achieved a record-breaking start for an OCS-commissioned series. Season two, currently at script stage, will start shooting in early 2018.

Empreinte Digitale has delivered a flurry of well-reviewed series over the last few years, notably Samuel Bodin’s “Lazy Company” or Vianney Lebasque’s “Grown Ups.”

Lacombe’s credits include “Behind the Walls,” France’s first feature film in stereo 3D.